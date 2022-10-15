Sign up
Photo 2247
Regal
I always smile when I see swans, they are so serene and regal above the water line, but you know underneath, they're paddling like billy-o. Bit like me at times with work
Thank you for your interation on yesterday's offering
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2823
photos
170
followers
169
following
615% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
11th October 2022 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
swan
,
filler
,
linconshire
,
5-mile-bridge
