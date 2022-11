(From) Above

Not quite sure what happened to yesterday. Not long after I got up, the sunrise was spectacular and I thought I'd pop the drone up and capture it, from 'above' acros the fields to the east of the village. Thought I'd finish my cup of tea first. Next time I looked out of the window it was overcast and threatening rain, rain that when it came, didn't stop for the rest of the day.



So, a shot with the drone, from 'above' but of Fountains Abbey from September as a 'filler' Sorry



