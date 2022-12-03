Previous
Next
Mother and Child by phil_sandford
Photo 2296

Mother and Child

Took a drive out to the Donna Nook Grey Seal Sanctuary on the coast of Lincolnshire this morning with Carole and her cousin, Cheryl. Very cold, very wet, but very rewarding. The grey seal colony have once again descended on the area and are giving birth daily and bringing up their young; the Bulls are also in attendance attempting to have their way with as many of the females as they can.

Caught these two lying close together and watched the mother tapping her child with one of her flippers, almost stroking it. A beautiful parent/child display of affection.

Thanks for dropping by
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
what a privilege to see such a scene, never mind get a great photo
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful, such a precious moment you captured here.
December 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise