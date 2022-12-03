Mother and Child

Took a drive out to the Donna Nook Grey Seal Sanctuary on the coast of Lincolnshire this morning with Carole and her cousin, Cheryl. Very cold, very wet, but very rewarding. The grey seal colony have once again descended on the area and are giving birth daily and bringing up their young; the Bulls are also in attendance attempting to have their way with as many of the females as they can.



Caught these two lying close together and watched the mother tapping her child with one of her flippers, almost stroking it. A beautiful parent/child display of affection.



