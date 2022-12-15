Previous
Ghost Swans by phil_sandford
Ghost Swans

This was a small stretch of water in the Brayford not frozen and the swans, looking incredibly ghostly, were submerged for much of the time feeding. It was impossible to get all of them with their heads out of the water
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
Puts me in mind of a 1960s slide show and Mum had photos she called "midnight ducks"
December 17th, 2022  
