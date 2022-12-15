Sign up
Photo 2308
Ghost Swans
This was a small stretch of water in the Brayford not frozen and the swans, looking incredibly ghostly, were submerged for much of the time feeding. It was impossible to get all of them with their heads out of the water
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
13th December 2022 7:27pm
Tags
ghost
,
canon
,
cold
,
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
swan
JackieR
ace
Puts me in mind of a 1960s slide show and Mum had photos she called "midnight ducks"
December 17th, 2022
