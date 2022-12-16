Grandfather of the Digital Age

Statue in Lincoln of George Boole, FRS, 1815-1864.



If you're reading this on a computer, or even a smart phone or tablet, then you owe it in no small part to this man, what he devised and became known as Boolean Logic.



Boole was born in Silver Street, Lincoln. He never studied at University but became a teacher at the age of 16. With local mentors, Boole taught himself mathematics to the highest level and in 1844 was awarded the Gold Medal of the Royal Society. In 1849 he was appointed Professor of Mathematics at Queen's College, Cork.

in in Lincoln in 1847, he published "Mathematical Analysis of Logic' followed in 1854 by his most famous and influential treatise, Practical Concepts for an Algebra of Logi.' It wasn't unitl 1937 that engineer Claud Shannon built electronic logic gates with relays processing Boole's logic using valves and then transistors. Bolean logic became the processors. Memory and programming method now used n every mobile phone, computer and digital device use his work.There are millions of logic gates inside every processor, they compare the binary digits 0 and 1 millions of times each second to power every piece of magic we see on the screen, every internet search, every internet website and every digital photograph.



Thanks for dropping by