Rainbow 2023 - Blue 2 by phil_sandford
Photo 2393

Rainbow 2023 - Blue 2

and it's a blue colouring pencil from the stash that the grandwobs own .......

thank you for your interation on yesterdays .. errrrrr...... colouring pencil
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
655% complete

