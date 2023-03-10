Sign up
Photo 2393
Rainbow 2023 - Blue 2
and it's a blue colouring pencil from the stash that the grandwobs own .......
thank you for your interation on yesterdays .. errrrrr...... colouring pencil
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
6th March 2023 5:33pm
Tags
blue
,
canon
,
macro
,
low-key
,
rainbow2023
,
colouring-pencil
