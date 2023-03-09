Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Green 2 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - Green 2

Another of the grandkid's pencils ......

Thank you for your interaction on yesterday's Yellow 2 or 2 Yellows very much appreciated
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
655% complete

Casablanca ace
Nice shade of green
March 9th, 2023  
