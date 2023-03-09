Sign up
Photo 2392
Rainbow 2023 - Green 2
Another of the grandkid's pencils ......
Thank you for your interaction on yesterday's Yellow 2 or 2 Yellows very much appreciated
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3003
photos
161
followers
168
following
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
6th March 2023 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
green
,
canon
,
macro
,
low-key
,
rainbow2023
Casablanca
ace
Nice shade of green
March 9th, 2023
