Hollyhock

Long day; awake far too early and online working by 6:30. Popped into the city to sort something with our forthcoming bathroom upgrade and then back to work to fight misbehaving finance & commercial applications. Think Carole heard me explode at the laptop more than once.



Dinner cooked and eaten, bin is out for tomorrow (right one after a message from a neighbour) eye drops dropped and now relaxing on the sofa seeing how ling I survive before I fall asleep. Retirement is incredibly attractive today.



