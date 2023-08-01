Previous
Hollyhock by phil_sandford
Photo 2537

Hollyhock

Long day; awake far too early and online working by 6:30. Popped into the city to sort something with our forthcoming bathroom upgrade and then back to work to fight misbehaving finance & commercial applications. Think Carole heard me explode at the laptop more than once.

Dinner cooked and eaten, bin is out for tomorrow (right one after a message from a neighbour) eye drops dropped and now relaxing on the sofa seeing how ling I survive before I fall asleep. Retirement is incredibly attractive today.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
695% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I always love these unassuming blooms
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise