Medals

At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day on the eleventh month ……..



My medals, and my Father’s medals, ready for the UK Remembrance service tomorrow at Lincoln Cathedral. I shall be wearing mine, and though I ‘can’ wear and display my Father’s, I will as usual, have them in my jacket pocket.



Hoping that the service in London tomorrow at the Cenotaph is incident free given the tensions that are present in my country at the moment.