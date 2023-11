Family Remembrance Parade

Attended the County’s Remembrance service at Lincoln Cathedral this morning with Carole and the Grandwobs. Asked somebody to take a picture of us all (so yes, not my picture);didn’t get his name so can’t credit him but as he gave me back the phone he said “Thank you for your service” a phrase I’d only ever heard in the US but has begun to creep over here. I’m still quite embarrassed when I hear it said to me.



