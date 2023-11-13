Sign up
Previous
Photo 2641
Hartsholme Lake
The colours of Autumn visible across the lake.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
4
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3376
photos
156
followers
169
following
723% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th November 2023 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
lincoln
,
hartsholme
,
alternatenovember
Beverley
ace
Stunning blues, shadows and fluffy clouds.
Sooo beautiful
November 13th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful shot and scene
November 13th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
A beautiful scene. Lovely blues. fav.
November 13th, 2023
Brennie B
Tranquil..
November 13th, 2023
Sooo beautiful