Hartsholme Lake by phil_sandford
Photo 2641

Hartsholme Lake

The colours of Autumn visible across the lake.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

Beverley ace
Stunning blues, shadows and fluffy clouds.
Sooo beautiful
November 13th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot and scene
November 13th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
A beautiful scene. Lovely blues. fav.
November 13th, 2023  
Brennie B
Tranquil..
November 13th, 2023  
