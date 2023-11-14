Previous
Lincoln Cathedral by phil_sandford
Lincoln Cathedral

Taken as we left after the Remembrance Service.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

Jeremy Cross ace
Great photo in mono
November 14th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wonderful in b&w
November 14th, 2023  
