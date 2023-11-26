Previous
Bourton on the Water by phil_sandford
Photo 2654

Bourton on the Water

We were planning to call in at Westonbirt Arboretum on our way home from Gloucester, but the clear skies and -2°C overnight had turned to 4-5°C and drizzle. Had it been a couple of weeks earlier we probably would still have gone, but it’s very likely past its best for Autumn colour so we called in briefly at Bourton on the Water and had a stroll around and a very nice lunch in one its many tearooms.

A wonderful weekend with our Army friends, catching up after 10 years as if we’d only last seen each other last week; two good Ruby matches and good food and beer/wine.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise