Bourton on the Water

We were planning to call in at Westonbirt Arboretum on our way home from Gloucester, but the clear skies and -2°C overnight had turned to 4-5°C and drizzle. Had it been a couple of weeks earlier we probably would still have gone, but it’s very likely past its best for Autumn colour so we called in briefly at Bourton on the Water and had a stroll around and a very nice lunch in one its many tearooms.



A wonderful weekend with our Army friends, catching up after 10 years as if we’d only last seen each other last week; two good Ruby matches and good food and beer/wine.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.



