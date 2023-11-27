Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2655
Tad Damp
Thought the drizzle on rhis plant was quite photogenic.
Thanks for dropping by
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3394
photos
157
followers
170
following
727% complete
View this month »
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
Latest from all albums
2650
2651
2652
114
2653
115
2654
2655
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
26th November 2023 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
rain
,
wet
,
alternatenovember
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely sparkling water droplets
November 27th, 2023
Monica
Really nice droplets!
November 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Excellent drop!
November 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close