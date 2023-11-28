Previous
Leah by phil_sandford
Leah

Picked the grandkids up from school this afternoon as their Mum had a hospital appointment that Carole took her to. Deal was arranged in the car that I could take photos (Leah agreed readily)

28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
She's beautiful and she has such a mischievous twinkle, I love her!
Shutterbug ace
Lucky to have such a willing model. Very pretty smile.
