Previous
Photo 2656
Leah
Picked the grandkids up from school this afternoon as their Mum had a hospital appointment that Carole took her to. Deal was arranged in the car that I could take photos (Leah agreed readily)
Thanks for dropping by.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3396
photos
156
followers
170
following
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2652
114
2653
115
2654
2655
2656
625
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
28th November 2023 5:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leah
,
gorgeousgirl
,
alternatenovember
,
grandwob
Casablanca
ace
She's beautiful and she has such a mischievous twinkle, I love her!
November 28th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Lucky to have such a willing model. Very pretty smile.
November 28th, 2023
