River Avon by phil_sandford
Photo 2657

River Avon

And the RSC Theatre.

Enjoyed our two hour wander around Stratford on Avon last Friday, so much so that we’ve booked a week there just before Christmas.

Thanks for dropping by
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

Neil ace
Great sunset
November 29th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my how wonderful.
November 29th, 2023  
