Photo 2657
River Avon
And the RSC Theatre.
Enjoyed our two hour wander around Stratford on Avon last Friday, so much so that we’ve booked a week there just before Christmas.
Thanks for dropping by
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th November 2023 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
rsc
,
stratford-on-avon
,
river-avon
,
alternatenovember
Neil
ace
Great sunset
November 29th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my how wonderful.
November 29th, 2023
