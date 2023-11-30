Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2658
Will’s House
William Shakespeare’s birthplace.
Thanks for dropping by
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3399
photos
156
followers
170
following
728% complete
View this month »
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
Latest from all albums
115
2654
2655
2656
625
2657
116
2658
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th November 2023 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shakespeare
,
stratford
,
bard
,
birthplace
,
alternatenovember
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
November 30th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous, love it in b&w. We have a b&w challenge for our U3A photography group this year. I should have looked out my pic of this house taken earlier this year - an Ideal mono subject! I've already sent my entry in, last day was today
November 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close