Will’s House by phil_sandford
Photo 2658

Will’s House

William Shakespeare’s birthplace.

Thanks for dropping by
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

Phil Sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Dawn ace
A lovely image
November 30th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous, love it in b&w. We have a b&w challenge for our U3A photography group this year. I should have looked out my pic of this house taken earlier this year - an Ideal mono subject! I've already sent my entry in, last day was today
November 30th, 2023  
