Best Laid Plans

Of men and mice.



Carole suggested popping out to get a sunset; the village was bathed in bright sunshine, clear, blue skies, with the odd cloud so we decided to pop over to the Lincolnshire glacial ridge, looking West over the Trent into Nottinghamshire.



Less than 5 miles out of our village we commented that it was looking a wee bit misty; 2 miles on, “it’s a bit more than mist” and another mile on, “naw, we ain’t going to see anything” so we turned around for home, stopping in a lane to take a few pictures.



Home now, and the village is swathed in thick fog and we have decided that our planned evening of watching Napoleon at Woodhall Spa cinema isn’t worth the risk; I’m not killing us for a trip that isn’t strictly urgent. We’ll re-book and go another day.



Thanks for dropping by.