Photo 2653
Kingsholm
A great afternoon watching the double header, Gloucester v Leicester Tigers men and Gloucester v Leicester Tigers ladies.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
4
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
gloucester
leicester-tigers
alternatenovember
kingsholme
Dawn
ace
Looks a great crowd
November 25th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Good way to spend the day
November 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A nice bright but cold day for it!
November 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 25th, 2023
