Previous
Shakespeare by phil_sandford
Photo 2652

Shakespeare

With friends down in Gloucester this weekend; en route we ‘popped’ into Stratford on Avon and had a quick wander around.

A bust of The Bard at the back of the house he grew up in

Thanks for dropping by
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Nice capture, guess you are going to see the match? I will be there supporting Glos!!
November 25th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@nigelrogers - Oh yes. With ex Army buddy who is a Kingsholme ST holder. Will be staying for both matches.
November 25th, 2023  
Brian ace
Great shot
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise