Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2652
Shakespeare
With friends down in Gloucester this weekend; en route we ‘popped’ into Stratford on Avon and had a quick wander around.
A bust of The Bard at the back of the house he grew up in
Thanks for dropping by
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3389
photos
157
followers
170
following
726% complete
View this month »
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th November 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stratford
,
bust
,
alternatenovember
,
william-shakespear
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice capture, guess you are going to see the match? I will be there supporting Glos!!
November 25th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
@nigelrogers
- Oh yes. With ex Army buddy who is a Kingsholme ST holder. Will be staying for both matches.
November 25th, 2023
Brian
ace
Great shot
November 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close