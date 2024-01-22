Sign up
Previous
Photo 2711
Pheasant
Seems we're the go to location for food for the local birdlife; if it isn't a couple of Moorhens rooting around under the feeders, we've now got an adult male Pheasant and two of his harem popping in
Thanks for dropping by
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
6
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3506
photos
161
followers
181
following
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
19th January 2024 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
canon
,
garden
,
male
,
outdoor
,
pheasant
julia
ace
Great shot.. I have one that wonders past my garden every day but then scarpers as soon as I get near with the camera..
January 23rd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
This pheasant isn't just pleasant - it's outstanding in his design and colours! Thanks to Phil for such good focus!
January 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super find in the garden !
January 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I do love pheasants! Especially roasted....
January 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
How wonderful
January 23rd, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
@casablanca
🤣🤣
January 23rd, 2024
