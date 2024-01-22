Previous
Pheasant by phil_sandford
Photo 2711

Pheasant

Seems we're the go to location for food for the local birdlife; if it isn't a couple of Moorhens rooting around under the feeders, we've now got an adult male Pheasant and two of his harem popping in

Thanks for dropping by
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
julia
Great shot.. I have one that wonders past my garden every day but then scarpers as soon as I get near with the camera..
January 23rd, 2024  
Maggiemae
This pheasant isn't just pleasant - it's outstanding in his design and colours! Thanks to Phil for such good focus!
January 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A super find in the garden !
January 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca
I do love pheasants! Especially roasted....
January 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
How wonderful
January 23rd, 2024  
Phil Sandford
@casablanca 🤣🤣
January 23rd, 2024  
