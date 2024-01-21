Robbie

Lazy day, had to stay at home as had Halfords coming between 0800 and 2000 to fit 4 new tyres on my car (the ones replaced were not illegal, but what I’d describe as ‘less than optimal.’ The guy came at around 1100, took an hour and then I took Carole’s car (that I used yesterday to get to Leicester) to be washed. Home in time to watch the rugby that would determine whether Tigers would qualify for the knockout stages of the European Cup (they did, and now play bl$¥dy Leinster (who we played yesterday) again, this time in Dublin)



Currently watching The Revenant listening to Storm Isha raging outside.



Thanks for dropping by.