Previous
Robbie by phil_sandford
Photo 2710

Robbie

Lazy day, had to stay at home as had Halfords coming between 0800 and 2000 to fit 4 new tyres on my car (the ones replaced were not illegal, but what I’d describe as ‘less than optimal.’ The guy came at around 1100, took an hour and then I took Carole’s car (that I used yesterday to get to Leicester) to be washed. Home in time to watch the rugby that would determine whether Tigers would qualify for the knockout stages of the European Cup (they did, and now play bl$¥dy Leinster (who we played yesterday) again, this time in Dublin)

Currently watching The Revenant listening to Storm Isha raging outside.

Thanks for dropping by.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
742% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Olwynne
Beautiful capture. Robins are so photogenic
January 21st, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise