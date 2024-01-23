Previous
Nanny and Lucy by phil_sandford
Photo 2712

Nanny and Lucy

Fiona had a Hospital appointment this afternoon, so I picked up the kids and brought them to ours. Lucy helped me start the dinner, Shepherds Pie, but when Carole and Fiona got home, I was abandoned and Lucy sat with (on) her Grandmother.

23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Shutterbug ace
Nice family capture.
January 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… dinner sounds great…
January 23rd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely image and sweet narrative, really.
January 23rd, 2024  
