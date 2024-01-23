Sign up
Photo 2712
Nanny and Lucy
Fiona had a Hospital appointment this afternoon, so I picked up the kids and brought them to ours. Lucy helped me start the dinner, Shepherds Pie, but when Carole and Fiona got home, I was abandoned and Lucy sat with (on) her Grandmother.
Thanks for dropping by
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
3
2
Shutterbug
ace
Nice family capture.
January 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture… dinner sounds great…
January 23rd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely image and sweet narrative, really.
January 23rd, 2024
