Rainbow 2024 #29 - Blue #4

Blue is hard, not many real flowers are blue and those that are, are not in flower at the moment. So grabbed this jar from its perch in the bathroom (it stores cotton buds (which reminds me, me audiologist said that they prefer us not to put anything smaller than our elbow in our ears)) for this week’s blue.



