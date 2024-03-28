Previous
Rainbow 2024 #28 - Green #4 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2024 #28 - Green #4

A gone over spathiphyllum-wallisii (Peace Lilly) flower is this week's green .............

Thank you for all your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Babs ace
It is so pretty.
March 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2024  
