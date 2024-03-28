Sign up
Previous
Photo 2777
Rainbow 2024 #28 - Green #4
A gone over spathiphyllum-wallisii (Peace Lilly) flower is this week's green .............
Thank you for all your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3597
photos
161
followers
180
following
760% complete
View this month »
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
Tags
green
,
peace-lily
,
rainbow2024
,
spathiphyllum-wallisii
Babs
ace
It is so pretty.
March 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2024
