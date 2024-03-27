Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2776
Rainbow 2024 #27 - Yellow #4
Some of the Daffs (or Narcissus to be more accurate) from the garden border for today's subject
Thanks for dropping by
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3596
photos
161
followers
180
following
760% complete
View this month »
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daffodil
,
narcissus
,
rainbow2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another beauty
March 27th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome. I like everything about this. It really pops on the dark background. I love the diagonal comp and the three beautiful blossoms. I love the bright vibrant color with the two tone frame. Very nice image.
March 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close