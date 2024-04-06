Sign up
Photo 2786
Church of All Saints
The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Holton-cum-Beckering
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
saint-lawrence
,
30-shots2024
,
lincolnshire-parish-churches
,
holton-cum-beckering
Lisa Brown
ace
lovely
April 6th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovley shot👍😊
April 6th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely church.
April 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
April 6th, 2024
