Previous
Making Herself At Home by phil_sandford
Photo 2911

Making Herself At Home

We’re still hosting Lucy-Ann and she’s absolutely made herself at home; particularly on the sofa with Carole.

Thanks for dropping by.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They both look rather comfy there.
August 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Special family togetherness
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise