Photo 2911
Making Herself At Home
We’re still hosting Lucy-Ann and she’s absolutely made herself at home; particularly on the sofa with Carole.
Thanks for dropping by.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
candid
granddaughter
indoor
Diana
ace
They both look rather comfy there.
August 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Special family togetherness
August 10th, 2024
