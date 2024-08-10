Sign up
Previous
Photo 2912
Short Supply
Bees, Wasps, Butterflies have all been impacted by the long wet winter; seeing more recently, but not the numbers that there should be.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3810
photos
157
followers
180
following
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
27th July 2024 3:18pm
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
outdoor
Casablanca
ace
Glad you are still getting some, we need them. I met a bunch of wasps for the first time on Wednesday at a cafe and realised how unusual it is this year. Lovely shot with all that pollen on the legs
August 11th, 2024
