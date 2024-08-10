Previous
Short Supply by phil_sandford
Short Supply

Bees, Wasps, Butterflies have all been impacted by the long wet winter; seeing more recently, but not the numbers that there should be.

10th August 2024

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Glad you are still getting some, we need them. I met a bunch of wasps for the first time on Wednesday at a cafe and realised how unusual it is this year. Lovely shot with all that pollen on the legs
August 11th, 2024  
