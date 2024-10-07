Sign up
Previous
Photo 2970
Sunflower
From a bunch bought at the weekend
Thanks for dropping by
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3892
photos
153
followers
177
following
813% complete
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2965
747
2966
748
2967
2968
2969
2970
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th October 2024 2:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunflower
,
indoor
,
still-life
Casablanca
ace
Lovely negative space, nicely done
October 7th, 2024
