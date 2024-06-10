Previous
Have you ever seen a Red-footed Booby? by photographycrazy
Photo 739

Have you ever seen a Red-footed Booby?

Back from lots of travel, here is a Red-footed Booby capture on Kauai
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
I like all the colors around his beak too.
June 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Excellent capture! Nice to see you back.
June 10th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific pose and focus. Welcome back!
June 10th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Spectacular shot. Love the dive and colours
June 10th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
What a fun shot and a most unusual pose.
June 10th, 2024  
Chrissie
Fabulous
June 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What an image- fabulous details and colours, full of action and a perfect diagonal alignment. Just wonderful!
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise