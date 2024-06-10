Sign up
Photo 739
Have you ever seen a Red-footed Booby?
Back from lots of travel, here is a Red-footed Booby capture on Kauai
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
7
6
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
746
photos
246
followers
242
following
202% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tunia McClure
ace
I like all the colors around his beak too.
June 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Excellent capture! Nice to see you back.
June 10th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific pose and focus. Welcome back!
June 10th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Spectacular shot. Love the dive and colours
June 10th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
What a fun shot and a most unusual pose.
June 10th, 2024
Chrissie
Fabulous
June 10th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What an image- fabulous details and colours, full of action and a perfect diagonal alignment. Just wonderful!
June 10th, 2024
