One more view from the balcony

of the Rainbow Tower, Waikiki Oahu.



The birthday celebrations have begun! For the next 2 weeks we will be celebrating my 70th birthday!! Currently at my daughter Samantha's house (remember aprroved by Samantha) then to St Augustine Fl and followed by a week Ft DeSoto Park! I feel like a little kid trapped in the body of an old man. Still, it's a blessing to be alive!