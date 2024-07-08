Previous
Waikiki Nightscape by photographycrazy
Photo 762

Waikiki Nightscape

A view of Waikiki and Diamond Head captured from the rock jetty near the Outrigger Reef Resort. One can never spend enough time on this beautiful island.

Thanks for the birthday wishes! As the celebration continues I'll be in & out for a bit as I ditch the computer for a few days,
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Neil ace
Beautiful cityscape
July 8th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Beautiful vibrant colour
July 8th, 2024  
