Photo 691
Snow Bunny
As I pulled into work this morning I saw this little bunny crossing the grounds. This is the first bunny I've seen in a while and I hope is a signal that Spring is just around the corner even though we just got snow overnight.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Tags
snow
,
bunny
,
rabbit
