Snow Bunny by photogypsy
Snow Bunny

As I pulled into work this morning I saw this little bunny crossing the grounds. This is the first bunny I've seen in a while and I hope is a signal that Spring is just around the corner even though we just got snow overnight.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
