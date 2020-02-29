Previous
Pop of Red by photogypsy
Photo 692

Pop of Red

Ending the month of February with a pop of red. Whether it was raining or snowing, this branch of red beads caught my eye and reminded me that Spring is just around the corner.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
