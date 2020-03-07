Previous
Toddler to Teenager by photogypsy
Photo 699

Toddler to Teenager

Saturdays are soccer days right now and little brother isn't interested in watching the practices so he sits and watches videos or plays games on his parents phone. To me, it looks like a toddler who has turned into a teenager overnight.
Tracy

