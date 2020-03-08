Previous
Bird on a Wire by photogypsy
Photo 700

Bird on a Wire

Now that the weather is starting to heat up, more and more birds are flocking to my yard. Right now they fly back and forth between the fence and the power lines. This isn't the clearest picture of the birds, but it will do for now.
Tracy

