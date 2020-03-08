Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 700
Bird on a Wire
Now that the weather is starting to heat up, more and more birds are flocking to my yard. Right now they fly back and forth between the fence and the power lines. This isn't the clearest picture of the birds, but it will do for now.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
0
0
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
700
photos
19
followers
120
following
191% complete
View this month »
693
694
695
696
697
698
699
700
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wire
,
bluesky
Leave a Comment
