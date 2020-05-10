Sign up
Photo 763
A Little Sparkle
Zoomed in to get this photo. I'm not sure what type of bug this is, but it really sparkled in the sunlight. It was too good not to share it with you all.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
A Day in the Life
Canon PowerShot SX10 IS
1st January 1980 12:04am
yellow
color
bug
sparkle
