Photo 774
Self Portrait
It's been a little while since I posted a selfie picture so here is one that I turned into a painting of sorts. I really like how my eyes pop in this photo.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
Album
A Day in the Life
Tags
me
,
self
