Previous
Next
Bubble Machine by photogypsy
Photo 778

Bubble Machine

When the old owners moved from my house they left behind a bubble machine which the boys uncovered and started playing with while they were at my place. We also were playing with water, but they enjoyed the bubbles a lot.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise