Bubble Machine
When the old owners moved from my house they left behind a bubble machine which the boys uncovered and started playing with while they were at my place. We also were playing with water, but they enjoyed the bubbles a lot.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
Album
A Day in the Life
Tags
sun
fun
bubbles
