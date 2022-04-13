Sign up
Photo 835
Unfiltered Sunset
Today was an on and off rainy day so instead I decided to post last night's sunset. This photo was taken without using an filters. What a brilliant and beautiful sunset.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
883
photos
23
followers
140
following
228% complete
View this month »
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 4
Taken
12th April 2022 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
golden
