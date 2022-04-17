Sign up
Photo 839
Something EGGstra-special
This was not the original photo I had planned for Easter, but it does show how we spent most of the day...going through these plastic eggs. The boys had a really good holiday. Hopefully you did too. Happy Easter.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
888
photos
23
followers
140
following
Views
Views
3
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 4
Taken
18th April 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
eggs
,
holiday
