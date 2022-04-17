Previous
Something EGGstra-special by photogypsy
Something EGGstra-special

This was not the original photo I had planned for Easter, but it does show how we spent most of the day...going through these plastic eggs. The boys had a really good holiday. Hopefully you did too. Happy Easter.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Tracy

@photogypsy
Tracy
