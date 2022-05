Buckeyes and Browns

So another one of my side hustles is party planning, especially kids birthday parties although I've done showers and weddings too. Today was a friend's son's birthday. His theme was football, specifically The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. I incorporated touches of both teams in the party. These photos only show some of the party. It happened to be outside at a park on an extremely windy and overcast day. I am still trying to warm up after being outside for several hours.