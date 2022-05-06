Book Fair

So I am part of my nephew's school PTA and it is time for the last fundraiser of the year, a book fair. It will be in person this year after a two year hiatus. My sister is currently the PTA President. The two of went over to the school this evening to set up for next week's book fair. Neither of us have done this before and got very little direction from the previous chairperson. We walked out of the school tonight proud of the job we did. I think it looks good and we are ready for next week's sale. Books anyone?