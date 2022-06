Night at the Movies

Part of this year's staycation was to take the boys to a drive in theater. It is about one of three that remain in the state. On this particular night they are showing Jurassic World Dominion, and it just so happened it was a double feature night with the other movie showing is Top Gun Maverick. We ended up staying for both and didn't get home until 3 in the morning. Reminded us of the clubbing days. The boys stayed awake for both...surprising. Had a good night though.