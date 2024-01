Brickfest 2024

Those of you who follow me know I spend quite a bit of time around my nephews. I try to give them experiences that maybe I didn't have growing up. I try to nurture their enjoyments because I know this world isn't always fair. My nephews enjoy building things with Legos so I took them to a local Lego festival to let their imaginations soar. They enjoyed the event and I enjoyed watching them do stuff they love doing. A win-win in my book.