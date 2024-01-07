Life Imitating Art

This is a photograph taken by a friend of mine of me that I have turned into an art piece. I recently was informed that he had passed away. He is one of the people who has helped me in my photographing journey. He gave me my first DSLR camera and let me tag along on photoshoots to gain experience. I will forever be indebted to this person for the joy, belief and friendship he had for me and will cherish my memories, especially when I come across photographs that he has taken. He was a tortured soul as many artists seem to be and hope that he is at peace now. Thank you Tony for everything, especially your friendship.