Art in Architecture by photogypsy
Art in Architecture

Last summer I was fortunate to travel overseas to London, Scotland and Ireland ...a dream vacation for sure. I took a million (okay, maybe just thousands) of photos on the trip. One thing that struck me was the art that could be found in the architecture everywhere one looked. It was fascinating to not only be swept up in the places themselves, but also to see what nooks and crannies that could be found that were different. I love looking at things that maybe aren't seen by everyone. It is sometimes the difference between a good shot and a great one.
