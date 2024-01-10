Sign up
Photo 953
Just Smile
While interviewing potential employees this week, this happy face caught my eye through my peripheral vision. It made me smile...smiles do that. They are contagious.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
smile
,
art
