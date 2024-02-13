Previous
Next
Hearts Aplenty by photogypsy
Photo 987

Hearts Aplenty

This was an adorable mural that I ran across with dozens of hearts on it. I like the contrast of the dark background. It allows the hearts to pop.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise